Leamington student is part of explosive cheerleading team competing in Britain's Got Talent tonight
A North Leamington School student is part of a cheerleading team which is hoping to make their name in the televised live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent tonight.
Nancy Ford is a member of the Coventry-based Lady Grenades.
They are hoping their high-energy performance which combines stunts, gymnastics and acrobatics wows Simon Cowell and the rest of the celebrity judging panel at the live show, which is being screened on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm tonight (Tuesday May 28).