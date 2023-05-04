Register
Leamington students host Coronation lunch for people affected by brain injuries

There was also a street party in the bistro

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:43 BST

College students in Leamington have hosted a celebratory Coronation lunch for people whose lives have been affected by brain injury – with the college also welcoming the King’s representative in Warwickshire at the event.

Royal Leamington Spa College, which is part of WCG, recently welcomed 18 guests from Headway Coventry and Warwickshire for lunch at the college’s bistro.

Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox with guests. Photo suppliedLord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox with guests. Photo supplied
Supported Learning catering students cooked a roast pork lunch with sweet potato parcels and seasonal vegetables, alongside Coronation Quiche and an apple crumble.

The bistro was also turned into a street party with health and social care students creating party activities in the afternoon.

Katherine Webb, 22, from Warwick, was one of the supported learning students cooking lunch on the day.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to the Coronation and it was great to be involved in this event. The lunch looked very good and I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox with students. Photo suppliedLord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox with students. Photo supplied
Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, also joined guests at the college and he read out a letter he had been sent by His Majesty the King ahead of the Coronation.

Tim said: “It was an honour to join everyone for lunch at Royal Leamington Spa College as they prepared to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty the King.

“WCG does valuable work across Warwickshire with people of varying ages and it was great to see so many people celebrating, not only here but at other WCG colleges in the region as well.

“In my role as Lord Lieutenant, I always enjoy any opportunity to speak with people in the community and it was my pleasure to chat with staff and students at the college, alongside guests from Headway Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Students and staff. Photo suppliedStudents and staff. Photo supplied
Headway is a UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support and information service.

Tash Dhansay, support coordinator for Headway Coventry and Warwickshire, added: “The group loves to come here to the college and we normally come for a meal around Christmas time.

"When the college asked if we would like to come again, we said we would love it.

“The group love to socialise and share advice with each other and this was a great opportunity to do that. We’re all excited to celebrate the Coronation this weekend.”

