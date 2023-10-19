Leamington Studio Artists mark 25th anniversary with exhibition at town's new creative hub
The Leamington Studio Artists group is marking the 25th anniversary of its founding by holding an exhibition at a new creative hub in the town.
The charity. which is dedicated to supporting artists in the area, has been involved in the launch of The Fold at the refurbished Grade II listed United Reform Church in Spencer Street, which is part of Warwick District Council (WDC) and its development partner Complex Development Projects’ wider town centre regeneration project,which includes a Creative Quarter in the area.
Alessia Sissa, co-Chair of Leamington Studio Artists, said: “We applaud WDC’s initiative in restoring the United Reform Church in Spencer Street to create a fantastic new space for creativity, learning and co-working.
"We were very pleased to work with Cogent, which is running the space, to create an exhibition of visual art for the opening event.
“We believe that providing the inspiration for creativity enriches our culture, and also creates opportunities in creative careers.
“Creativity is an essential element for solving complex problems, especially in our fast-paced world, and the approaches taken with the Creative Quarter will inspire many in and around our town as well as injecting excitement and change.”
The Fold contains a green screen studio, foley suite and sound suite with attached VO room, multiple meeting rooms, networking and co-working spaces, and a members’ club along with office space for leading independent marketing group Cogent.