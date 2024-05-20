Leamington supercentenarian takes part in research into the ageing process
and live on Freeview channel 276
John, who is 110 and turns 111 in June, was visited at Cubbington Mill Care home by the president and chief science officer of the Longevity Escape Velocity (LEV) Foundation Aubrey de Grey and phlebotomist Natalie Coles who had travelled from California to meet him.
Aubrey and Natalie took an instant fondness to John, recognising his routine and how well looked after he is at Cubbington Mill.
They drank a glass of whiskey together and shared their life stories in the dining room.
John wondered “what he had done to be so important”.
Supercentenarians - people aged 110 or older) are the world’s oldest people.
Seventy four are alive worldwide, with twenty two in the United States.
Cubbington Mill’s general manager Laura Russell, said, ‘’We are so pleased to have our very own supercentenarian and to have helped with scientific research in the comfort of our beautiful home.’’