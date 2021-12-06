Leamington supermarket and Warwick charity team up to help people in need

A supermarket in Leamington and a charity in Warwick have teamed up to help people in need.

Morrisons in Leamington have supported many charities and community centres in the Warwick district over the years, such as Safeline, Evelyn's Gift, Molly Olly's Wishes and this Christmas it will be supporting Chase Meadow Community Centre.

The Chase Meadow Community Centre holds a community fridge to help those in need by supplying them with fresh food which is bought from charity Fairshare.

Left to right shows Esmee Cranston, Alex Pearson, Joannah Whitten, Kyle Lewis and Stuart Potts. Photo supplied

Morrisons and Chase Meadow came together after a post shared on Facebook about the community fridge caught the attention of Alex Pearson, who is the community champion at Morrisons in Leamington.

The team at Morrisons recently donated food pallets to the centre to help support the community and are now helping the centre over Christmas.

Alex said: "Seeing what work Jo and the team are doing at the centre is amazing.

"I am so lucky to be able to work with amazing charities and now with Jo. I have been able to give my contacts to Jo so she can support her community as well.

"Morrisons Christmas initiative this year to to support our community in anyway possible.

"From our food bank collection point in store to Morrisons carrying on the amazing work we did last year by donating 15 million pounds worth of food to local food banks.

"When we had our community giving tree I knew Chase Meadow Community Centre was the right place for the donations to go to.

"The work they do is amazing and they go above and beyond with the community groups, community café and of course the community fridge.

"Our tree consists of three types of baubles - £1, £2 and £5 - which is located at the front of the store.

"All our customers need to do is pick up a bauble and pay for it with their shopping at the checkout.

"We will then give them a gift card with the amount donated to the centre to then top up the food bank and community fridge so they can support the community moving forward into 2022.

Joannah Whitten, who is the community development manager at the centre said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Morrisons for giving us the chance to do this project and hoping customers can support us by purchasing a token which will support local families this Christmas."