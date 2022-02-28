Leamington Swimathon launched by former Team GB athlete

Six-time world champion swimmer Mark Foster is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter a fundraising event taking place in Leamington in the spring.

The Swimathon, which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie, will take place at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre between May 6 and 8.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced.

Six-time swimming world champion Mark Foster.

People can participate individually or as part of a team.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from 29 April -15 May, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

Mark said: “Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs.

"So, whether you’re a keen swimmer who is in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you are just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone.

Mark Foster and Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew

“That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport whilst raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

To sign up for the Swimathon visit swimathon.org