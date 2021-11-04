Leamington teacher raises thousands of pounds for mental health charity after completing the London Marathon for the second time

A Leamington secondary school teacher has shown his support to a charity which helps people with mental health issues by running the London Marathon.

Jonathan Blower, the assistant headteacher at Campion School, ran the race on Sunday, October 3, and raised £3,195 for Missing People.

He finished the race in three hours and 51 minutes, coming in among the first 12,000 runners out of a field of around 40,000 and as the highest placed runner out of 15 for the charity.

Jonathan Blower running the London Marathon to support the Missing People charity.

Jonathan said: "Missing People is a charity in England, Wales and Scotland which aims to raise money for adults and children who go missing from home because of mental health and well-being issues.

"I would now like to support not only those who I work closely with on a day to day basis at Campion School, but also on a national level by fundraising in order to help and support others with issues in life that they may be facing.

"I believe that it is important to support this charity at this particularly challenging time, this is for both adults and children.

"Currently, every 20 minutes somebody goes missing because of mental health, illness or depression.

"I have had the privilege of working with young people for many, many years.

"My focus is particularly thinking of children and young people from a pastoral care perspective in order to show them that, no matter how serious or difficult specific issues in life may be, there is always help and support on offer in order to help everybody feel safe, happy, confident and successful."

To make a donation to the cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathan-blower

