Leamington teacher's fundraising walk raised almost £1,000 for breast cancer campaign

Jayne Brumpton (right) and her group of supporters at the start of the walk. Picture supplied.

A fundraising walk organised by a Leamington teacher has raised almost £1,000 in support of a breast cancer treatment campaign.

Jayne Brumpton, who was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2021 and has since been supporting the Lobular Moon Shot Project, which aims to raise funding for research into the disease at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

To raise funds for the cause this year, Jayne and a group of supporters walked from the St Cross Hospital in Rugby, where an increasing number of patients are getting treatment for breast cancer, to the Red Lion pub in Hunningham.

The theme of the walk was was ’22 for the 22’ and group walked 22k for the 22 women a day in the UK who are diagnosed with this type of breast cancer.

Jayne said: “ We had a lot of interest in what we were doing and people have given generously to our cause.

"We stopped for lunch in Birdingbury and the lovely team who run the Birdingbury Village Club opened the building especially for us to have a lunch break.

"We were so grateful to them.

"We finished the walk at the Red Lion at Hunningham, where Richard and his team were hugely supportive.

"The Red Lion is my local pub and provided a ‘safe space’ and a snatch of normality for me during treatment.

"I even remember going there for a quiet drink after surgery, complete with drainage tubes.

"Patrons at the pub on Saturday were keen to hear our story and they donated very generously.

"We raised over £150 just going round the pub.

"Thank you so much everyone.”