Leamington teenager moves step closer to playing in the Premier League after signing professional football contract with Aston Villa

It is 18-year-old former North Leamington School pupil Ted Rowe’s dream to play at the top level of English football

By Oliver Williams
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:11 am
Ted Rowe signing for Aston Villa. Picture submitted.
A teenage footballer from Leamington has moved a step closer to making his dream of playing in the Premier League a reality after he signed a professional contract with Aston Villa.

Former North Leamington School pupil Ted Rowe, 18 of Radford Semele, already had a taste of first team football in January 2021 when at 17 he became one of the Birmingham club’s youngest debutants when coming on as a second half substitute against a star-studded Liverpool team in the FA Cup third round after a Covid outbreak within their first team squad forced Villa to field academy players.

Ted Rowe tussles with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on his debut for Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round in January 2021.

Ted who joined the Villa’s academy from Leamington Brakes as an under-9 player, was awarded the two-year deal after impressing at youth levels.

Ted’s dad Pete said: “As a Coventry City fan, having Ted playing for Villa took some getting used to, but I’m incredibly proud.”

