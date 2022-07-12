Leamington teenager moves step closer to playing in the Premier League after signing professional football contract with Aston Villa

Ted Rowe signing for Aston Villa. Picture submitted.

A teenage footballer from Leamington has moved a step closer to making his dream of playing in the Premier League a reality after he signed a professional contract with Aston Villa.

Former North Leamington School pupil Ted Rowe, 18 of Radford Semele, already had a taste of first team football in January 2021 when at 17 he became one of the Birmingham club’s youngest debutants when coming on as a second half substitute against a star-studded Liverpool team in the FA Cup third round after a Covid outbreak within their first team squad forced Villa to field academy players.

Ted Rowe tussles with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on his debut for Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round in January 2021.

Ted who joined the Villa’s academy from Leamington Brakes as an under-9 player, was awarded the two-year deal after impressing at youth levels.