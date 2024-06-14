Leamington tennis club is offering free lessons to older adults as part of 150th anniversary celebrations

By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Jun 2024, 13:58 BST
Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club is offering free lessons to older adults as part of its celebrations to mark 150 years of it being in the town.

The dementia-friendly, low-impact, lessons are taking place at the club in Guys Cliffe Avenue every Wednesday from 11.30am to 1.30pm for the next six weeks.

The club’s members have pledged to give 150 hours of service to the community as part of the celebrations.

Next month, a ‘Wood and Whites’ event – in which a match with players using wooden rackets and wearing tennis whites outfits from yesteryear - will take place to pay tribute to the club’s history and players from the past.

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club held a VIP event to launch its 150th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Robert EganLeamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club held a VIP event to launch its 150th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Robert Egan
Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club held a VIP event to launch its 150th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Robert Egan

Member Susan Hopcraft has published a 300-page book covering significant events from the club’s history and a display to accompany this has now been put up in its hallway.

The book can be bought online here: https://square.link/u/IKToVh3T

For more information about the free lessons call 01926 425845 or email [email protected]

https://www.lltsc.co.uk/

