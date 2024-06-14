Leamington tennis club is offering free lessons to older adults as part of 150th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club is offering free lessons to older adults as part of its celebrations to mark 150 years of it being in the town.

The dementia-friendly, low-impact, lessons are taking place at the club in Guys Cliffe Avenue every Wednesday from 11.30am to 1.30pm for the next six weeks.

The club’s members have pledged to give 150 hours of service to the community as part of the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month, a ‘Wood and Whites’ event – in which a match with players using wooden rackets and wearing tennis whites outfits from yesteryear - will take place to pay tribute to the club’s history and players from the past.

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club held a VIP event to launch its 150th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Robert Egan

Member Susan Hopcraft has published a 300-page book covering significant events from the club’s history and a display to accompany this has now been put up in its hallway.

The book can be bought online here: https://square.link/u/IKToVh3T