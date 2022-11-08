Leamington theatre company for adults with learning disabilities set to return to stage for first time in three years

Side by Side Theatre members rehearse The Voyage. Picture supplied.

A Leamington theatre company for adults living with a wide range of learning disabilities and neurodiversity will put on its first show for three years this month.

Side by Side Theatre has used donations totalling £6,000 made by Leamington panto audiences last year to fund its ongoing work and its show The Voyage at the Royal Spa Centre on Saturday November 19 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm is a chance for its members to showcase their talents and hard work.

It has been a challenging few years for the group, who, for a large part of the last three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, could not meet and rehearse together as they had done for over 30 years.

Side by Side Theatre members rehearse The Voyage. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Despite the challenges, the group adapted and came up with creative ways to stay in touch, knowing that the day would come when they would be together, doing what they love, once more.

From Zoom quizzes to the bathtub karaoke challenge, the members kept their spirits high through these challenging months, and for many members Side by Side remained an important source of support and escape from the challenges of the pandemic.

Their work could not have continued without the generous support and the money that they received from the panto collection.

Side by Side receives no central funding or grants and is completely reliant on volunteers and donations from the public and sponsors in order to continue to provide a creative outlet for its members.

Advertisement

Side by Side Theatre members rehearse The Voyage. Picture supplied.

For members and volunteers alike, getting together again and rehearsing for the show has been a joyous experience.

Side by Side chair Penny Amis said: “emerging from the pandemic our members have embraced again what is so special – communicating with and trusting others and simply having fun.”

Advertisement

Across its two performances, The Voyage will take audiences on a journey to experience the glamour of a cruise.

Side by Side Theatre members rehearse The Voyage. Picture supplied.