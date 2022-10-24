“The fixture brought together almost 50 players across a range of abilities. There was a friendly rivalry and everyone enjoyed their tennis and had a fun afternoon,” Janette explained.

The well supported contest was held to promote tennis, the history of tennis in Warwick district, and to bring the two leading south Warwickshire clubs closer together in sporting competition and social harmony. The event was sponsored by 3d IFS, the Birmingham wealth management company, and the funds were donated by the clubs to the south Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind and British-Ukrainian Aid.