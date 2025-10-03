Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-ons will start in mid-November

Christmas lights switch-on events will take place in the Warwick district from mid-November.

The fun will begin in Leamington on Sunday November 16 for the Big Lights Switch On event and Christmas market from 10am.

The stage outside the Town Hall will feature music from 1pm and live entertainment from 2pm to 6pm.

The lights will be switched on at 5.30pm by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Ruggy Singh and Father Christmas.

The Leamington Christmas lights switch-on event in 2024. Credit: Warwick District Council.

Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Leamington from 8am on the day to support the event.

On-street parking charges will still apply.

Warwick’s popular Victorian Evening returns on Thursday November 27, offering visitors the chance to step back in time and experience the sights, sounds and smells of a Christmas in yesteryear.

Starting from 3pm with a Victorian market in the Square and rides and entertainment around the town centre, live performances will get underway on the stage at 5pm, with the lights being switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Warwick Councillor Jackie D’Arcy.

The Warwick Victorian Evening in 2024. Credit: WDC

Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Warwick from 12pm on Thursday 27 November to support the event.

Again, On-street parking charges will still apply.

Kenilworth will once again be spreading its celebrations across two days, with the High Street in Kenilworth switching theirs on first on Friday 28 November.

The traditional event has been organised this year by Kenilworth Town Council, Old Town Community Events and the High Street Illuminations Committee, and will have entertainment, food, drink and real Reindeers from 5pm to 8pm, and the lights will be switched on at 6pm.