Most people would unveil a flag or a personal memento when they scale new heights.

But for the Courier and Weekly News editor, a pair of shorts was all he needed when he reached the freezing temperatures of Everest Base Camp at 5,364m.

Phil Hibble has just come back from Nepal after raising just over £1,100 for charity by trekking up to the foot of the world's highest mountain during a two-week challenge.

Clockwise from top left: Phil at base camp; Everest at sunrise; Phil near the top of Nangkar Tshang; Sun setting over Everest and Nuptse.

"Many people often joke that I am in shorts nearly all year round and some asked if I would be in shorts when I reached Everest Base Camp," he said.

"So I took up the challenge and did exactly that!"

But he does have a confession to make. "I have to admit, I only changed into shorts when I got to base camp but given that it was about -10c on the day, I think people will understand!"

As for the challenge, Phil said: "It has always been a dream of mine to get to Everest Base Camp and come face-to-face with the world's highest mountain. And as soon as I was walking among the Himalayas, I was in awe of my surroundings.

The sun rising behind Mount Everest

"I went on my own (through Ian Taylor Trekking) and joined a group when I arrived. They were such a great group of people we had such an amazing adventure the whole way around."

After reaching base camp, Phil then completed his goal of summiting nearby Kala Patthar at 5,644m, offering amazing views of Mount Everest.

"The whole trip was, quite literally, breathtaking," he added.

"The higher we got, the harder it got as the lack of oxygen in the air left me breathless after just a few steps. But it was as rewarding as it was challenging.

Phil reaches Everest Base Camp - in his shorts!

"More importantly, the trek raised just over £1,100 for charity. I am so grateful to everyone who took the time to send me a supportive message or donate to the cause."

Phil is raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust after his friend's 15-year-old son, Thomas, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.