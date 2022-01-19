Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth hospitality businesses affected by Covid are being urged to apply for new grant

Hospitality businesses in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth affected by Covid urged to apply for new grant

Hospitality businesses in the Warwick district that have been affected by Covid are being urged to apply for new grant.

These new grants, are one-off payments of up to £6,000 aimed at supporting rated eligible businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector affected by the Omicron variant.

Those eligible for payment include, but are not limited to:

~ Pubs/restaurants/cafes

~ cinemas/theatres/tourist attractions/night clubs

~ hotels/B&Bs/holiday homes

As this is a new scheme with new eligibility criteria, Warwick District Council is encouraging businesses falling within the hospitality, leisure and accommodation categories to check the terms and conditions and submit an application as soon as possible.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for homes, health and well-being, said: “This is possibly a final opportunity for hospitality and leisure businesses who were affected by restrictions and fall in custom, particularly over the festive season to receive the support they need to get them back up and running.

“These are grants, not loans and can be applied for in a safe and secure way.

"Thousands of businesses have already benefitted through the previous schemes the council has administered, with more than £55 million distributed to local organisations.

“I would urge all businesses in this sector to take five minutes to check they’re eligible and get their application to us.”

Applications will close at 5pm on February, and due to the enhanced checks that are needed the council is unable to accept applications after this time.