Leamington will host the 2027 World Bowls Championships in '£4.8 million boost to town'

The bowling greens at Victoria Park in Leamington - the home of Bowls England where the 2027 World Bowls Championships will take place.

Victoria Park in Leamington will be the venue for the 2027 World Bowls Championships.

This is the first time the event will be held on English soil in its current, dual gender format.

Staged every four years featuring the world’s best men, women and para bowlers, the 2027 World Championships will include 13 days of competition, 14 events and over 24 nations competing in July 2027.

President of World Bowls, Brett O’Riley, sees this as a turning point for the sport.

He said: “The 2027 World Championships is the next evolution of our sport and having the event in Leamington gives us an opportunity to showcase its new developments.

“I'm really excited about the growth we're seeing, and the new countries that are getting involved.

"I'm expecting this will be probably our most competitive World Championship ever.

“We also expect this to be the most broadcast World Championships in our history across multiple platforms, enabling supporters around the world to follow the players from their countries.”

Working in partnership with World Bowls, UK Sport and Warwick District Council (WDC) Bowls England aims for the event to evoke pride amongst existing bowls lovers, inspire new participants and drive social and economic impact into the local community and beyond.

With thousands expected from across the globe to descend on Victoria Park over the course of the event, its value to the local area will be significant, with an estimated economic benefit of approximately £4.8m.

With the support of WDC, Bowls England secured £250,000 from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, alongside funding from The National Lottery, to make staging the event possible.