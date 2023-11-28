Leamington woman publishes book about growing up in poor part of town in the 1940s and 50s

In Back Street Kid, Valerie Nunan provides a nostalgic reminder of a lost way of life and of a vibrant town and its shops, schools, trades and events.

A Leamington woman has written and published her memoir which covers the years when she lived and grew up in the poorer part of the town during the 1940s and 1950s.

Back Street Kid: Growing up in Royal Leamington Spa by Valerie Nunan.

Raised in a back street until her family home was demolished in the slum clearances, this book tells how a young Valerie experienced the world around her - from the discoveries of libraries and flower shows, to the hardships of the social inequalities of the time.

It would make a good gift for Leamingtonians of those eras and for younger readers interested in how their parents’ or grandparents’ generations lived.