Leamington woman shares her experiences after taking part in a 'life-changing' round the world race

Marie O’Riley, 57, returned earlier this year from sailing on ‘Dare to Lead’ – one of 11 boats circumnavigating the globe in the 2019-20 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Warwick Rotarians had heard from her in March 2020 before she was due to set off and welcomed her back.

The race was established by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1996, Marie who had never sailed before booked a place having seen the boats in Liverpool dock in 2017.

Marie O’Riley with Warwick Rotary President Vice President Alan Bailey. Photo supplied

Advertisement

The race started in London on September 1 2019 and sees yachts crewed by amateurs – many like who have Marie have never sailed before.

The eleven teams taking part each have a professional Skipper and First Mate.

A quarter of the twenty crew sail the full 40,000 miles around the world while the rest join for one or two legs.

Marie joined ‘Dare To Lead’ for the Atlantic Homecoming Leg.

Advertisement

Marie O’Riley came back from the Clipper race in July. Photo supplied

Marie had to train hard for two years in all aspects of sailing a 70 foot racing yacht – including the catering, helm, rigging, navigation, and had to conquer her fears to climb the mast.

With the race already in progress, the fleet was in the Philippines in March 2020 when Covid struck and everything stopped for two years.

Eventually Marie was able to travel down to Bermuda in June this year to join the boat and had to remember everything she’d learned before setting off for New York.

Advertisement

Marie told Rotarians about her crew who ranged from 73 years old to 22 and the rough seas as they approached Ireland.

The boats arrived into London on July 30 this year and Marie had covered 4,870 nautical miles, experiencing 50-knot winds which took the boat up to a speed of 28 knots.

The yachts were each raising money for ‘UNICEF – For every child in danger’ the charity partner.

By the end of the race ‘Dare to Lead’ had the second highest total of £39,000 and Marie’s personal contribution is now £4,040.

Advertisement