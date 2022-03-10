Leamington woman smashes her fundraising target for a charity close to her heart

A Leamington woman has raised thousands of pounds for a charity close to her heart by putting on an event in memory of her late grandmother who died 20 years ago.

Hayley Stacey - with help from family, friends and local businesses - put on the fundraising event for Dementia UK at the Sydenham club, which included a disco, cake sale and raffle.

And the amount the event raised far exceeded Hayley's expectations.

Hay Stacey and her son Cody at the fundraising event.

She said: "The charity is close to my heart.

"My nan [Maura Flynn] suffered from dementia for many years before she passed away 20 years ago.

"This event was held in her memory on the 20th anniversary of her death.

"I was 14 at the time, and really didn’t understand the seriousness of this illness and ho it can change people's lives forever.

Hayley's cousin Steven Grindrod and his wife Lucy were a big help for her in putting on the event.

"My fundraising target was £1,000, which at the time I thought was quite adventurous.

"But I smashed this target and raised more than £2,000.

"This wouldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support and generosity of everyone involved and I will be forever grateful. "

Hayley's fundraising page for the cause is still open to take donations. Visit: www.gofundme.com/f/hayleys-fundraiser