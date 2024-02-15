Leamington woman who turns 100 today was local laundrette's first ever customer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington woman who is celebrating her 100th birthday today (Thursday February 15) remembers when she was last in a local news story as the first customer at the laundrette in the town which opened near the house where she has lived for 63 years.

Margaret White (nee Sumner) was, at first, apprehensive about becoming a centenarian but she now says “age is just a number”.

She was born in Beausale in 1924 and also lived in Wellesbourne for a time before she moved with her family to Moreton Street in Leamington.

Margaret White, who has lived in Landsdowne Street in Leamington for 63 years, turned 100 today (Thursday, February 15). Photo by Mike Baker.

She left Milverton Primary School at the age of 14 and worked at the wool factory near her house for a couple of years before having other jobs at various factories around the town including the Goray skirt manufacturer.

She met Bill when she was in her early 20s and their first date was to post a letter at the Clarendon Street Post Office before they went for a drink at The Greyhound in Kennedy Square.

The couple got married and later moved across the road from the pub to the house in Landsdowne Street where Margaret has lived for 63 years.

When the Landsdowne Laundrette – which is still there today - first opened in the early 1960s, Margaret featured as its first customer in a story in the Leamington Courier (then The Morning News).

Margaret White (second from the left) was the first ever customer at the Landsdowne Launderette when it opened in the early 1960s and was in a photo taken for an article in The Leamington Courier (The Morning News at the time).

She still has a copy of the black and white photograph taken of her with the owner Harry Cole at the time.

Bill died eight years ago.

He and Margaret had three children.

Sadly, their youngest son Robert was born with brain damage and Margaret helped to care for him for many years until he was old enough for supported living.

He died some years ago now aged 61.

Repaying his mother’s kindness and care, the couple’s eldest son Geoff, 75, now lives with Margaret to help look after her.

Gill, Margaret’s daughter who is 71 and lives in Warwick, also stays at the house on most nights to help out.