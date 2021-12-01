Leamington women 'join forces' to become calendar girls for charities which help soldiers and their families

A poster for the Bare for the Brave Calendar launch event this coming Saturday at the Fusilier pub in Leamington.

Leamington women have 'joined forces' to pose for a playful military-themed calendar with the aim of raising thousands of pounds for two good causes which help soldiers and their families.

The Bare for the Brave calendar was the idea of Kelly Ransford, whose partner Steve Bewley is formerly of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and has supported the Fusiliers Vs Suicide charity and The Fusilier Aid Society himself in the past.

Kelly and her female friends and family got together and raised £2,500 in sponsorship from businesses, tradeswomen and men and companies around town to cover the costs of producing the calendar with photographer Jane Murray and graphic designer Sasha Westbrooke - who is also one of the calendar girls - providing their expertise for free.

Another poster for the calendar launch party with further details about the event.

Salvo Design and Print in Sydenham has also helped with the printing.

Steve's dad let the group use his field off Wedgnock Lane in Warwick for the photo shoot

The calendar will be launched at The Fusilier pub in Sydenham on Saturday from 7pm with copies being on sale for £10.

People can also order copies for delivery for the price of £12.

The aim is to raise £10,000 which will be shared equally between the two charities.

Kelly said: "It was a fabulous day.

"Steve set it all up - the props and trenches, shelter and heaters.

"It was cold but a lot of fun and worth it for these two great causes."