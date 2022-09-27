Leamington worker is set to take on London Marathon for a cause close to her heart

Stacy Ullah, who works in Leamington, has spent 20 weeks training for the event, which takes place on Sunday (October 2), to raise funds for national charity Children with Cancer UK, which raises money for specialist childhood cancer research.

The cause is close to the 40-year-old’s heart after her own nephew was diagnosed with brain tumours at the age of 10. Now 24, he has beaten the disease but has been left with life-long health conditions.

She said: “When my nephew was diagnosed we had lots of help from various charities including some of the more well-known ones.

Stacy Ullah has spent 20 weeks training for the iconic event to raise funds for national charity Children with Cancer UK. Photo supplied

"Children with Cancer UK is a fairly small charity and most of their money is spent on research into why children get cancer, in the hope that one day they can help prevent children like my nephew going through this.”

Stacy, who lives in Wolston, originally aimed to raise £250 for the charity but has already hit more than £700 so now is hoping to raise at least £1,000.

The 40-year-old, who is a member of Earlsdon Running Club, added: “Doing the London Marathon has been on my bucket list for 20 years - I always said I wanted to do it before I turned 40 but have tried for nine years to get a place and was never successful, then suddenly this year I got one.

"I turned 40 nine weeks ago, so it may not be before I hit 40, but it’s in my 40th year. It feels like it was meant to be.”

Stacy, who works for Libertine Burger, will be taking on the London Marathon. Photo supplied

Stacy, who works at Libertine Burger, has been working her training around a busy summer serving burgers at festivals across the UK.

She admits she’s nervous about the big day, but is looking forward to tucking into a burger of her own after she completes the challenge.

She said. “The team have all been really supportive despite me boring them with talking about the marathon 24/7.

