Leamington writing group aims to help people to improve their wellbeing

Meg Harper and Sheila Robinson holding a Writing for Wellbeing class.

A Leamington therapist, writer and teacher has launched a monthly writing group with the aim of helping people to improve their mental wellbeing and to raise money for a good cause.

Meg Harper’s Writing for Wellbeing classes take place at the Sydni Centre in Sydenham.

Meg is assisted by fellow writer Sheila Robinson in holding the classes, which take place on the fourth Thursday of each month from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The classes have been running since January and profits go to New Hope Counselling in Warwick.

Each class costs £5 and Meg and Sheila provide support to people attending with their writing and in finding ways to improve their wellbeing in between.

The classes are open for anybody to attend.