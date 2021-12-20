Leamington youngster will show Christmas spirit in scooter challenge to raise money for children less fortunate than him

Dillan Rose, aged seven, is scooting for 90 minutes covering a minimum of 50 laps of Barford Park on December 29 to raise money for Cash for Kids.

A seven-year-old boy will be getting on his scooter to raise money for children less fortunate than him.

Seven-year-old Dillan Rose, who goes to St Margaret's CofE Junior School in Whitnash, has told his family and friends he wants to make other children happy at this time of the year and will be scooting around the track at the village park on December 29 from 10am for 90 minutes covering a minimum of 50 laps of the track to raise money for the Cash for Kids charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillan, whose interests and hobbies include karate, being a Beaver Scout and caring for the planet, has been described by his mother Michelle as "a very caring young man".

Dillan Rose, aged seven, is scooting for 90 minutes covering a minimum of 50 laps of Barford Park on December 29 to raise money for Cash for Kids.

Michelle added: "Me, his daddy and little sister Clara are so super proud of him and for doing this act of kindness.

"We're hoping to help him raise as much as possible."

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children who need it the most across the UK.

Its mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.