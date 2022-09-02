Leamington's Jephson Gardens named as one of the nation's favourite parks

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jephson Gardens in Leamington has received a ‘Favourite Local Park’ award from the Fields in Trust following their ‘Nation’s Favourite Park’ campaign. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Leamington's Jephson Gardens has been named as one of the nation's favourite parks.

The popular park was given the award by the Fields in Trust following its ‘Nation’s Favourite Park’ campaign.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 30,000 votes were cast during the campaign across the nation as people voted for their favourite local spaces.

Those parks finishing in the top 20 per cent of the vote received the ‘Favourite Local Park’ award.

Jephson Gardens is also one of only eight parks in the whole of the West Midlands area to receive the award.

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure, said: “This award not only celebrates the fantastic and wide-ranging appeal of Jephson Gardens, but it also demonstrates how important parks and open spaces are to people.

"Particularly over the past couple of years they have been a real lifeline that give people a space to exercise and to connect with nature.

“I would like to give my thanks to all that voted, and to Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team and our contractors idverde who work hard to make this park a stunning place to visit, no matter the time of year.

“Let’s see how many of the dstrict’s parks we can get on the list next year.”