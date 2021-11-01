Leamington's lantern parade will be returning this year. Photo supplied

Leamington’s much-loved Lantern Parade is set to light up the town once again after a year away.

Originally inspired by ‘The Lights of Leamington’ event, which lit up Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961, the parade, organised by BID Leamington with the support of local businesses, sees hundreds of residents and visitors parade their homemade paper lanterns in Leamington and illuminate the Pump Room Gardens.

After last year’s event was cancelled, it is hoped plenty of people will come up with some fun lanterns to display this year.

The organisers are encouraging participants to attend workshops to make their own lanterns.

For those who want help there are two lantern frame-making workshops which will be held in Foundry Wood, off Princes Drive in Leamington, where visitors can craft their creations in an outdoor setting.

The free workshops will be held on Sunday, November 14 and Sunday, November 21, ahead of the parade itself on Sunday, December 5.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “We love holding the Lantern Parade in the run-up to Christmas – it’s a brilliant event which attracts lots of visitors to the town and creates a wonderful spectacle.

“It’s always amazing to see how creative our town’s residents are with their designs, and we know we will see something special again this year.

“We decided to hold workshops in Foundry Wood this year, as it’s a really nice outdoor environment to craft in.

“So if anyone needs any help making their lantern, please visit Foundry Wood and give it a go.

"We are excited to see the return of the Lantern Parade and can’t wait to see people’s creations.”

Both workshops run from 10am to 4pm and no bookings are required.

Participants should allow one to two hours to make a frame, which can then be finished off at home. Warm clothing is advised.

For information on the location and where to park go to: www.foundrywood.co.uk/about-us/locationLantern packs can also be purchased from the CJ Event’s information tent near Boots at Sunday markets, or from the BID Leamington offices in Park Street from Monday to Friday.