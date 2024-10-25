The new Wickes store in Leamington has now opened. Photo supplied

The new large Wickes store in Leamington has now officially opened its doors.

The store opened today (Friday October 25) in Ashbourne Drive and has created 26 new jobs.

It was officially opened by Scott Clark, Hits Radio presenter, and Leamington Mayor Judith Clarke.

The new store will also run the Wickes Community Programme in the area, offering non-profit groups and organisations access to donations of tools and materials to help improve local spaces.

As part of the programme, the Leamington store has already volunteered their time and donated products to Whitnash Social Club to provide a new pergola and fence paint for the community sports club.

The site consists of a 4,6000 sq ft showroom and 4,000 sq ft garden project centre, as well as a bathroom selection centre, paint mixing service and kitchen designs.

The new store is offering all customers a 15 per cent discount at checkout from November 1 to 3.