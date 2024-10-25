Leamington's new large Wickes store is now officially open

By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 11:35 BST
The new Wickes store in Leamington has now opened. Photo suppliedThe new Wickes store in Leamington has now opened. Photo supplied
The new Wickes store in Leamington has now opened. Photo supplied
The new large Wickes store in Leamington has now officially opened its doors.

The store opened today (Friday October 25) in Ashbourne Drive and has created 26 new jobs.

Read More
The hauntings of Warwick Castle: Things that go bump in the night revealed

It was officially opened by Scott Clark, Hits Radio presenter, and Leamington Mayor Judith Clarke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new store will also run the Wickes Community Programme in the area, offering non-profit groups and organisations access to donations of tools and materials to help improve local spaces.

As part of the programme, the Leamington store has already volunteered their time and donated products to Whitnash Social Club to provide a new pergola and fence paint for the community sports club.

The site consists of a 4,6000 sq ft showroom and 4,000 sq ft garden project centre, as well as a bathroom selection centre, paint mixing service and kitchen designs.

The new store is offering all customers a 15 per cent discount at checkout from November 1 to 3.

Related topics:LeamingtonWickes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice