Leamington's Parade streetlights won't be fixed until next year

The Parade in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe

Streetlights left “out of action for many months” on Leamington’s Parade are set to be fixed by Warwickshire County Council – but not until next year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Max Langer (Lib Dem, Leamington Clarendon) raised the issue during questions at this week’s full council meeting, highlighting how “many” of the lights are not working on the main street through the heart of the town due to the county’s appointed contractors not having the right equipment to reach them.

He asked: “Can I ask the portfolio holder to comment on this and ensure we have the right equipment to service our high streets going forward?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem was acknowledged by portfolio holder for transport and planning Councillor Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter) who said the position of underground cellars and the subsequent need for road closures meant the works could not take place until after Christmas

“To be able to complete the majority of the repairs we will require a specialist hoist capable of reaching the streetlights that are mounted at around 14 metres high,” she said.

“The larger hoist would require sourcing by our contractor as it is not a standard vehicle that they have available to use.

“The issue has been further compounded by cellars which are located under the footway, preventing crews from parking on the footpath due to the risk of damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington’s Autumn and Christmas Markets take place in the Parade on Sundays from October through to the new year

Stating the work would involve the “full closure of the Parade”, plus a road closure to fix the light on the central refuge by the entrance to Royal Priors, Cllr Warren said they would take place on Sundays to “prevent major disruption to residents”.

“Markets coming up to the festive period prevent access so we’re hoping to complete the works in early January,” she added.

Cllr Warren stated that the wider issue of contractors not having the right equipment was being fed into “discussions around the replacement contracts" so that they are "much easier to source” at short notice, albeit while balancing those needs against cost considerations.