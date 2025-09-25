Leamington's Parade streetlights won't be fixed until next year
Councillor Max Langer (Lib Dem, Leamington Clarendon) raised the issue during questions at this week’s full council meeting, highlighting how “many” of the lights are not working on the main street through the heart of the town due to the county’s appointed contractors not having the right equipment to reach them.
He asked: “Can I ask the portfolio holder to comment on this and ensure we have the right equipment to service our high streets going forward?"
The problem was acknowledged by portfolio holder for transport and planning Councillor Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter) who said the position of underground cellars and the subsequent need for road closures meant the works could not take place until after Christmas
“To be able to complete the majority of the repairs we will require a specialist hoist capable of reaching the streetlights that are mounted at around 14 metres high,” she said.
“The larger hoist would require sourcing by our contractor as it is not a standard vehicle that they have available to use.
“The issue has been further compounded by cellars which are located under the footway, preventing crews from parking on the footpath due to the risk of damage.”
Leamington’s Autumn and Christmas Markets take place in the Parade on Sundays from October through to the new year
Stating the work would involve the “full closure of the Parade”, plus a road closure to fix the light on the central refuge by the entrance to Royal Priors, Cllr Warren said they would take place on Sundays to “prevent major disruption to residents”.
“Markets coming up to the festive period prevent access so we’re hoping to complete the works in early January,” she added.
Cllr Warren stated that the wider issue of contractors not having the right equipment was being fed into “discussions around the replacement contracts" so that they are "much easier to source” at short notice, albeit while balancing those needs against cost considerations.