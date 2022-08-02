Leamington's popular Eco Fest set to return to the town next month

Eco Fest will be returning to the Pump Room Gardens next month. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Leamington’s popular Eco Fest is set to return to the town next month.

Returning for its third year following successful and well-attended events in 2019 and 2021, EcoFest celebrates everything eco with activities, talks, local and sustainable food and music on the bandstand.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s event attracted over 2,000 visitors to the Pump Room Gardens. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Last year’s event attracted more than 2,000 visitors to the Pump Room Gardens.

Taking place on September 3 from 10am to 5pm, the event is designed to help individuals and families learn how to make more environmentally friendly and healthy choices, explore their local green spaces, and become more active in the process.

Free activities will be available to help people decrease their carbon footprint and learn more about well-being and fitness.

This year, Leamington Spa’s Primary Care Network will be hosting the activity tent with free health and fitness advice, games for families and children and activities including yoga, boxing, dance, and sports day races.

EcoFest celebrates everything eco with a range of activities and talks, local and sustainable food and music on the bandstand. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “EcoFest has established itself as an important date in the district’s events calendar and has proven that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

"EcoFest is a fantastic event for families and those that are looking to take the first steps towards an eco-friendly future.

“With the declaration of Warwick District Council’s Climate Emergency there has never been a more important time for us all to look at making positive changes that will improve both our own and the planet’s health.

“Our Climate Emergency Action Plan is designed to improve our residents’ standard of living by addressing traffic congestion, improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, and encouraging more energy efficient homes and public buildings.

“I encourage as many as possible to attend and commit to at least one change they can make that will truly make a difference.”

The Leamington Spa Primary Care Network added: “Our quest is to make Leamington the healthiest town in England and getting our patients active helps us achieve this.

"Our health and well-being zone will be showcasing a whole host of local services aimed at increasing activity levels and improving physical and mental health.