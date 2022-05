Repairers tackle a trimmer

And the SYDNI Centre Cafe will be open for refreshments.

All electrical repairs are safety tested.

Judy Steele from the repair cafe said: "We have a host of repairers ready and waiting for your broken stuff - electrical, electronics, gardening equipment, toys, sewing repairs, furniture and more.

“The centre still prefers that people wear masks when walking around the centre.