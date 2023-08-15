The shop reopened last weekend with some ‘special offers’ for customers on the day to mark the event.

Footwear retailer Shoezone, has reopened its store in Leamington after it had a refurbishment.

The store in Warwick Street reopened last Saturday (August 12).

Shoezone in Leamington reopened to the public last weekend after a refurbishment. Photo supplied

Now with a refitted space and new products, Shoezone says it stocks its own brands and some name-brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

The manager of the refitted store, Ian Jolly, announced a new temporary position has also been created.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoezone, said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leamington, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”