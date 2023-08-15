Leamington's shoezone store reopens after refurbishment
Footwear retailer Shoezone, has reopened its store in Leamington after it had a refurbishment.
The store in Warwick Street reopened last Saturday (August 12).
Now with a refitted space and new products, Shoezone says it stocks its own brands and some name-brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.
The manager of the refitted store, Ian Jolly, announced a new temporary position has also been created.
Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoezone, said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leamington, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.
"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”
The store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.