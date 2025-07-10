Leek Wootton twins club founders are appealing for new volunteers to keep it running

Two mums who set up a club for babies and toddlers who are twins in a village near Leamington are appealing for volunteers to keep the group running now their own children are moving on to pre-school.

Rekha ‘Reks’ Mistry-Saundh and Donna ‘Deps’ Jones have been voluntarily running the weekly Twins Club at Leek Wotton Village Hall every Tuesday morning from 10am to 11.30am during term time for the last couple of years.

But their children will soon be moving on to pre-school in September.

The pair have said: “It is the only group in the area where the parents of twins or triplets can go and meet other parents in the same boat and have a chat, moan, take some advice from people who really 'get it' while sipping on a hot drink and the ‘twinnies’ have a play.

The Twins Club at Leek Wootton village hall. Picture supplied.

We are looking for two to three volunteers who can commit to running the club for at least the next academic year.

The more volunteers the easier it is to run as the load can be split but there really isn't much to do.

The volunteers do not need to have any connection with twins to run the club.

"If this is something you feel you can help support to raise awareness and help get some volunteers for the group to continue please get in touch.”

The club’s final session before the summer holidays will be its Summer Party on Tuesday July 15.

To get in touch with Reks and Deps email [email protected]