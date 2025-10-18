'Legendary' scarecrow hunt returns to Kenilworth for half term

Kenilworth's bravest little adventurers are being invited to discover the stuff of legend on a primary school in the town’s annual scarecrow hunt over the next two weeks.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched yesterday (Friday October 17), Priors Field Primary School’s Myths and Legends Scarecrow Hunt will run until Sunday November 2, making it a perfect outdoors activity for the autumn school holiday.

Residents who purchase a trail map are guaranteed an encounter with magical mythical beasts and legendary stories of old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 27 scarecrows make up the trail, which winds through residential streets of north west Kenilworth and borders open countryside and the historic old town.

The Cyclops scarecrow at the gates of Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth as part of the trail. Picture supplied.

With Medusa, Zeus and the Loch Ness Monster making an appearance along with multiple mermaids, organisers say there is something for everyone.

Those who hand in a completed scarecrow list to the school by Friday November 5 can vote for their favourite scarecrow and are in with a chance of winning a prize draw.

Priors Field headteacher Katy Braley said: "Thanks to the creativity and craftsmanship of our wonderful children and their families, we again have an exciting scarecrow hunt to share with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope everyone enjoys the trail, which offers the perfect mix of fun and fresh air."

The scarecrow of Rostam The Guardian of Persia which is part of the trail. Picture supplied.

Vicky Chambers, chair of the Priors Field PTA, added: "Our dedicated school community has excelled themselves once again, bringing myths and legends from across the globe to life for this year's scarecrow hunt.

"We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to take part in this fantastic fundraiser for our school."

Trail maps are £3 and available from the Priors Field PTA website, or in hard copy from 172 Clinton Lane.