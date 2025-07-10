Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is playing in Coventry this winter
One of the all time greats of music Bob, now aged 84, will play at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Thursday November 13.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 18.
This summer, Dylan will perform across the US, before coming to the Brighton Centre, on the south coast of England, on November 7.
The tour will then cross the UK and Ireland with dates in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.
Paul Michael, Managing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Bob Dylan to Coventry and our venue later this year.
“Over the last 20 years we have hosted some of the biggest names in music, but it doesn’t get any more iconic and legendary than Bob Dylan."
For tickets visit https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/