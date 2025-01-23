LEGO fans are being invited to Compton Verney this February half-term. Photo supplied by Compton Verney

LEGO fans are being invited to Compton Verney this February half-term for a ‘big build’, with thousands of bricks at visitor’s disposal.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Brick Build, which runs from February 18 to February 23 lets young imaginations go free as they can make their own LEGO creations.

The event is free to any visitor with a Compton Verney membership or day ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wanting to further their building, there will be a ‘Beyond Blocks’ workshop on February 20 and 21, which will give visitors an introduction to LEGO Robotics.

Guided by Andy from Beyond Blocks, visitors can learn how to use items such as motors, sensors and creative thinking to bring a LEGO bee to life, simulating the buzzing, pollinating action of real bees.

Tickets for the workshop cost £12 per person, as well as a Compton Verney membership or day ticket.

Emma Butchart, learning and diversity manager at Compton Verney, said: “There’s a good reason why LEGO is the most popular toy in the world – because kids and grown-ups alike love to dream, create and build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So come to Compton Verney this half-term to indulge in some LEGO free play, where the only limit is your imagination.”

Other events during half term at Compton Verney

The ‘Makers Lab’ will take place from February 18 to 21, where visitors can create their own moving automata and other items. Tickets are free with a Compton Verney membership or day ticket.

A ‘welly walk’ in the grounds will also be taking place. Visitors can pick up a map from the Welcome Centre and hunt for some welly creations.

It costs £3.50 per trail, plus a Compton Verney membership or day ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibitions will also be taking place, including the video installation Breathing with the Forest by Marshmallow Laser Feast, which recreates the Amazon forest.

A new exhibition of sculptures by Emii Alrai, which take their inspiration from ancient mythologies from the Middle East and archaeological artefacts, will also be on display.

Compton Verney is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 4.30pm.

For information about ticket prices, events and exhibits go to: https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/