Less than 100 days to go until the Commonwealth Games cycling road races in Warwick ​

There's less than 100 days to go until the Birmingham 2022 Common Wealth Games cycling road races in Warwick. Photo supplied

The cycling buzz is building with less than 100 days to go until the start of the cycling road races in Warwick as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The races will make their way through the roads of historic Warwick on August 7.

Birmingham 2022 will officially begin on July 28 with an opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium and the Games is expected to attract more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories who’ll take part in 19 different sports and eight Para sports.

Warwickshire will be hosting three events during the Games period with the Bowl and para-bowls taking place at Leamington’s Victoria Park and the cycling road race in Warwick.

With less than 100 days to go until the road races begin, residents and businesses alike are being encouraged to plan ahead and to think about how and when they will travel during what will be a busy and exciting time for Warwickshire and the wider region.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very excited that there are just 100 days to go until the road races at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of these races will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the district council, we will be hosting this incredible sporting event to a global audience of many hundreds of millions.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of Britain.

"This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents will take the opportunity to prepare for the Games now using the new resources that are available through the Get Set for the Games programme and via our upcoming roadshow events in Warwick and Leamington.”

Residents wanting to find our more about the road races can visit a stand at the Warwick Food Festival on Sunday (May 1).