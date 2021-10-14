'Let's make Warwick a singing town' - project launches to bring more music to the community

A project which aims to bring and support the love of music to the community of Warwick has been launched. Photo supplied

A project which aims to bring and support the love of music to the community of Warwick has been launched.

Dozens of VIPs and schoolchildren joined the launch of 'Warwick – A Singing Town' on October 1, with speeches from patrons and musical performances that included pupils from Aylesford and Myton schools and Westgate primary.

Through its partnership with local schools, the project's choral team will work with children to stimulate an interest in singing and hopefully a lifelong love of music.

By supporting events and concerts at schools and through partner organisations, the team behind the project say they aim to promote an opportunity to sing, but also the positive benefits of singing.

The team also says that Warwick residents will have the opportunity to benefit from the project over time, through the development and signposting of local choirs and singing groups, and the free distribution of singing advice and information.

Jeremy Dibb, research and delivery lead for Warwick - a Singing Town, said: "Recent neuroscience research shows that music and musical activity help release the ‘feel-good’ chemicals, serotonin and dopamine.

"Singing is an activity that enhances both physical and mental health – a very recent and relevant example is the use of singing techniques to support patients suffering with long-term breathing issues from long Covid.’