Liberal Democrats announce their new parliamentary candidate for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency

The Liberal Democrats have appointed a new parliamentary candidate to represent the party for the Southam and Kenilworth constituency at the next General Election.

Jenny Wilkinson, 49, a chartered accountant who specialises in tackling fraud and corruption, takes over from Kenilworth Councillor Richard Dickson, who represented the party in the last three General Elections.

Jenny stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate for West Midlands Mayor in 2021 and was previously a Parliamentary Candidate in Sutton Coldfield.

Outside of politics, she is a mother to three boys and is actively involved in the community as a charity trustee and school governor.

Commenting on her appointment, Jenny said: “I am delighted to have been selected to represent the Liberal Democrats in Kenilworth & Southam.

"I am already meeting with and listening to residents across the constituency and will continue to work with individuals, community groups and businesses to build a brighter future for us all.

“We are living through the most challenging times and people across our towns and villages need a strong voice to stand up for them and represent their interests.”

John Kelly, chairman of the Kenilworth and Southam constituency selection committee, added: “Congratulations to Jenny on her appointment and commiserations to the other candidates.