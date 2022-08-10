Licence approved for new gin and cocktail bar in Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new gin and cocktail bar could open in Leamington after councillors approved a premises licence for premises in Clarendon Street.

Objections had been lodged by the police and environmental health experts but these were withdrawn after the applicants for That Gin and Cocktail Place agreed to a series of additional conditions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three neighbours also objected including the next door neighbour who spoke at this week’s [WED] Warwick District Council licensing panel hearing.

Latest news.

Agent Duncan Craig spoke on behalf of applicant Earl Withers whose company When You Know You Know Ltd is behind the plan for the former kitchen showroom.

An application for change of use of the premises has yet to be considered.

Mr Craig told the three councillors making up the panel: “It is what is says on the tin - a gin bar and a cocktail bar.

"There is no entertainment in the sense of amplified music, just background music.

“It is right to say that there are residential properties around it and one of the first conversations Earl and I had was in relation to the property next door. “That is the reason why the applicant has agreed to some fairly far-reaching conditions in order to ameliorate any concerns in relation to public nuisance in particular.”

"Those conditions include a ban on customers taking drinks out on the pavement and one ensuring no noise would come from the premises even if that meant carrying out work to the wall between the bar and a neighbouring property.

Mr Craig added: “It is about balancing the legitimate business interests of my client and the benefit the licensed premises bring to the wider community and the town centres - it makes them more vibrant if you have well run licensed premises - with the negative impact they can have on the wider community and local residents in particular.

“My client is not seeking to upset anybody or disturb anyone’s lives or cause them to be impacted in a negative way.

"If you grant this then I can say with confidence that he is an individual who recognises that he needs to work with residents and the local community.”

The meeting, chaired by Cllr Trevor Wright (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton) was also told that it was anticipated that the bar would have a more affluent client base with drinks starting from around £9 and would be based on others already established in neighbouring towns.

Mr Craig said: “Let's put the cards on the table, 11pm doesn’t work for him as a business model.

"If he doesn’t get a midnight licence then he doesn't feel as though the site will be viable for him.

"It is why he has agreed to such far reaching conditions.

"There are no issues with the premises in Warwick and Stratford.”