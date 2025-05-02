Lidl looking to open new store in Leamington - with potential plans for another in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket Lidl has released another list of potential locations for new stores – with Leamington making the list.

This latest list comes as the supermarket chain announces its plans to invest half a billion pounds in its expansion, with more than 40 new stores earmarked for across the country.

Leamington being named as a potential site comes after Lidl submitted plans for a potential site in Warwick at Europa House in Heathcote Lane.

The supermarket have submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion application to Warwick District Council.

Lidl in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

In the application covering letter it says that the supermarket later intends to submit a full planning application for the supermarket along works for access and 125 parking spaces.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

"That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.

“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future.

"New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”