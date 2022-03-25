‘Life in Warwick’ information pack gives residents a guide to what the town has to offer

A new information pack for Warwick residents has been launched this week, offering a comprehensive guide to life in the town.

The ‘Life in Warwick’ pack contains information on everything from doctors surgeries to schools and councillors to churches, providing people who live in and around Warwick with a one stop shop for any service and amenity they may need.

It has been produced by Warwick Chamber of Trade in conjunction with Warwick Town Council, which works on behalf of the Warwick’s businesses to encourage footfall in the town and promote Warwick as a destination both locally and further afield.

The pack, which comprises a folder including 12 double-sided inserts, provides a handy directory of venues and services, including addresses and contact numbers.

It will be hand-delivered to 13,000 homes with a CV34 postcode as part of ongoing efforts by Warwick Chamber of Trade to promote businesses and services in the town both locally and to visitors.

Sue Butcher, chairman of Warwick Chamber of Trade, said: “The ‘Life in Warwick’ pack is just one part of our ongoing efforts to support businesses and organisations in Warwick.

"This comprehensive pack has a whole host of useful information for Warwick residents, from information on the council to local doctors and dentists and much more.

“Warwick is a wonderful destination for visitors across the UK but also a fabulous place to live and work and this pack shows just how much is available for residents, from museums and places of interest, to infrastructure and services that provide everything people need right on their doorstep.”

The production of the ‘Life in Warwick’, produced thanks to funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets, comes hot on the heels of the launch of a new Town Break Trail by the Chamber of Trade.

The Warwick Town Break Trail, available in paper form from Warwick Tourist Information Centre or online via the Buyin2Warwick website, offers a ready-made itinerary for how to spend 48 hours in the historic town, taking in everything from cultural highlights, the world-famous castle, and an array of independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

The ‘Life in Warwick’ information pack will be hand delivered to homes with CV34 postcodes over the coming weeks.

For more information on Warwick Chamber of Trade, including anonline directory of businesses and services in Warwick, go to: https://www.buyin2warwick.co.uk