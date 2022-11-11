Life-saving emergency operators praised for keeping Warwickshire residents safe

High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham presents the Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service team with a High Sheriff Award for ‘Great and valuable services to the community’.

Life-saving emergency operators have been praised once again for keeping Warwickshire residents safe.

During International Control Room Week (October 24-30), the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham spent time with the fire control crew at the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) headquarters in Leamington.

Having witnessed first-hand the nature and significance of their work, he returned on November 10 to grant the team a High Sheriff Award for ‘Great and valuable services to the community’.

Fire control received 10,236 calls over the past year, with 88 per cent of life risk and property emergency calls handled within 90 seconds.

When presenting the award to the team, he said: “May I thank you all for your calm and courteous responses at every hour of every day and in keeping Warwickshire safe. I have no hesitation in awarding the team a High Sheriff Award. Particularly seeing the great work with the NHS in proactively assisting the vulnerable in returning from hospital."

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for WFRS at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Having spent time with fire control myself during Control Room Week, I couldn’t agree more with the High Sheriff’s decision to award the crew.”

"Their role is vital to keeping our communities safe, and they go about their work with a positive attitude and dedication to helping others that goes a long way when responding to residents in their time of need and mobilising support. Congratulations, very well deserved!”