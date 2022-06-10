Lilbourne teenager praises life-changing sailing trips after surviving cancer

Libby at the helm.

Ten years ago Libby Berridge was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of seven, but she is still living with the long-term effects of treatment.

She said: “When I finished treatment there wasn’t any support, you sort of feel like you’re dropped.

"It’s like your cancer free – off you go, but you don’t know how to live anymore.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust inspires young people aged eight to 24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

For many young people, picking up where they left off before their diagnosis isn’t possible. So, when treatment ends, the Trust’s work begins.

Libby first sailed with the Trust in 2015.

She said: “After my very first Trust trip, I came back like a completely different person.

"I had so much more confidence in myself, because when you're at home, it's no one's fault but everyone thinks you've been the poorly one and you can't do as much.

“But when you're on the trip you can do everything. It gives you so much hope and reassurance that you can live your life again.”

Once a young person like Libby has sailed with the Trust for the first time, they can stay involved, either by returning for further annual trips or, if they are over 18, by becoming a volunteer to support other young people like them.

“You feel so alienated when you finish treatment, everyone just thinks you should automatically snap back, but it’s not that simple.

"As you get older your perception of what you’ve been through changes.

"I’ve got late effects and now have quite a few medical issues from my treatment which can be difficult to deal with, so it’s nice to come back to the Trust and rebuild your confidence.”

Through the Trust’s sailing and outdoor activities, young people meet others who have had similar experiences - often for the first time and rediscover independence away from home.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the record-breaking round-the-world yachtswoman in 2003.