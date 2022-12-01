Warwickshire County Council’s library service has been in the area since 1922 and to mark the milestone the library in Valley Road hosted a range of activities for children and adults last week.

Photo (from left to right): Liz White, Gill Colbourne, and Ayub Khan from the Warwickshire Libraries team next to Lillington Library’s centenary cake. Image courtesy of Warwickshire County Council.

Lillington Library has celebrated library services being in the area for 100 years.

These included a library-themed Rhyme Time session, a creative craft session, a Story Stomp session, a Look at Lillington local history talk.

Lillington Library

The celebrations culminated with an open day for new and existing customers, providing tea, coffee, and cake for everyone who attended.

An exhibition with photos and memories of Lillington Library was also on display.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “I would like to congratulate the Warwickshire Libraries team on reaching this special centenary milestone at Lillington Library.

"Having recently visited to talk with staff about the history of the building, it’s clear they will continue to go above and beyond with great enthusiasm to provide resources, activities, and events that cater to all ages and interests at libraries across the county.

“Libraries are safe, warm, and inclusive spaces that provide a great range of free resources, knowledge, and services to support their local communities.

" As Lillington Library looks forward to the next 100 years, our friendly staff will continue to look for even more ways to offer great benefits to our library members.”