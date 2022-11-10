Register
List of Remembrance services and events across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations will be taking place on Friday November 11 and Sunday November 13 across the Warwick district.

By Phil Hibble
5 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 5:52pm
Here are a list of events taking place on both days:

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11

Warwick

Brief service to mark Armistice at War Memorial, Church Street, Warwick

Kenilworth

Two minutes silence will be held at 10.55am at the War Memorial, Abbey Fields.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13

Leamington

Remembrance Service at the War Memorial, Euston Place, Leamington, 10.45am

https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Remembrance.aspx

Whitnash

St Margaret’s Church, 2 Church Close, Whitnash, CV31 2HJ

The wreath laying ceremony will take place at 11am at the War Memorial outside the Church

Warwick

10am service at St Mary’s Church, Old Square, Warwick. CV34 4RA (limited seating). Followed by service

10.45am at War Memorial, Church Street.

Kenilworth

Remembrance Day Service, War Memorial, Abbey Fields

10:45am until 12noon

Visit https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-669614087-3311 for more information.

