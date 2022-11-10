List of Remembrance services and events across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations will be taking place on Friday November 11 and Sunday November 13 across the Warwick district.
Here are a list of events taking place on both days:
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11
Most Popular
Brief service to mark Armistice at War Memorial, Church Street, Warwick
Advertisement
Kenilworth
Two minutes silence will be held at 10.55am at the War Memorial, Abbey Fields.
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13
Leamington
Advertisement
Remembrance Service at the War Memorial, Euston Place, Leamington, 10.45am
Whitnash
St Margaret’s Church, 2 Church Close, Whitnash, CV31 2HJ
Advertisement
The wreath laying ceremony will take place at 11am at the War Memorial outside the Church
Warwick
10am service at St Mary’s Church, Old Square, Warwick. CV34 4RA (limited seating). Followed by service
10.45am at War Memorial, Church Street.
Advertisement
Kenilworth
Remembrance Day Service, War Memorial, Abbey Fields
10:45am until 12noon
Visit https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-669614087-3311 for more information.