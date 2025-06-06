List of road closures for Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth this weekend
Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets between Warwick and Kenilworth this weekend for the return of the Two Castle Run.
The event, which attracts arounds 4,000 participants, is due to take place on Sunday (June 8).
Runners will start at Warwick Castle and follow a 10km route through the countryside ending at Kenilworth Castle.
Last year marked 40 years of the run, and was the first time the event had been fully booked since the pandemic.
Several road closures will be in place while the event is underway.
Here’s a list of the road closures and the timings provided by Warwick District Council
Between 7.30am and 11.30am
- A46 Warwick Bypass Northbound slip road
- A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound slip road
- A46 Leek Wootton junction
- Coventry Road, Warwick
- Warwick Road, Leek Wootton
Warwick – from 8.30am to 11.30am
- Junction of Smith Street and Jury Street
- Banbury Road junction with St Nicholas Park and Castle Hill
- Northgate junction with Priory Road
- Priory Road
- Jury Street
- High Street
- Junction of Swan Street
- Castle Hill
- Mill Street
- St Nicholas Church Street
- Gerrard Street
- The Butts
- Coten End
- Coventry Road
Kenilworth and Leek Wootton – from 8.30am to 11.30am
- Hill Wootton Road
- Warwick Road
- Woodcote Lane
- Rouncil Lane
- Rounds Hill
- John O’Gaunt Road
- Fishponds Road
- Brookside Avenue
Kenilworth and Leek Wootton – from 8am to 1pm
- Castle Road
- Queen and Castle
- Castle Hill
- High St
For more information about the Two Castles Run go to: https://www.twocastlesrun.org.uk/