List of road closures for Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth this weekend

Runners coming down Coventry Road in Warwick during the 2024 event. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets between Warwick and Kenilworth this weekend for the return of the Two Castle Run.

The event, which attracts arounds 4,000 participants, is due to take place on Sunday (June 8).

Runners will start at Warwick Castle and follow a 10km route through the countryside ending at Kenilworth Castle.

Last year marked 40 years of the run, and was the first time the event had been fully booked since the pandemic.

Several road closures will be in place while the event is underway.

Here’s a list of the road closures and the timings provided by Warwick District Council

Between 7.30am and 11.30am

A46 Warwick Bypass Northbound slip road

A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound slip road

A46 Leek Wootton junction

Coventry Road, Warwick

Warwick Road, Leek Wootton

Warwick – from 8.30am to 11.30am

Junction of Smith Street and Jury Street

Banbury Road junction with St Nicholas Park and Castle Hill

Northgate junction with Priory Road

Priory Road

Jury Street

High Street

Junction of Swan Street

Castle Hill

Mill Street

St Nicholas Church Street

Gerrard Street

The Butts

Coten End

Coventry Road

Kenilworth and Leek Wootton – from 8.30am to 11.30am

Hill Wootton Road

Warwick Road

Woodcote Lane

Rouncil Lane

Rounds Hill

John O’Gaunt Road

Fishponds Road

Brookside Avenue

Kenilworth and Leek Wootton – from 8am to 1pm

Castle Road

Queen and Castle

Castle Hill

High St

For more information about the Two Castles Run go to: https://www.twocastlesrun.org.uk/