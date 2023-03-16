Live music, street entertainers, Union Jack bunting and a giant screen will all be on display to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The coronation of His Majesty The King takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6 - and Caldecott Park will host a community celebration on that day, offering a chance to watch the coronation service on a giant screen.
On Sunday May 7, the Coronation Big Lunch takes place, an opportunity for family, friends and communities to share food and fun.
Residents planning to hold a street party to celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch can find guidance and an application form on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/coronation
Applications for street parties and/or temporary road closures to celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch must be submitted by 5pm on Monday March 27.
Residents can request a Coronation Big Lunch 'lunch pack', full of ideas, tips and practical help to plan a community event, from www.coronationbiglunch.com
In addition to the community event in Caldecott Park, Rugby Borough Council plans to dress the town centre with Union Jack and official Coronation Flags to mark the historic occasion.
Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Whether family, friends and neighbours celebrating with a street party for the Coronation Big Lunch, or residents joining together at the community event in Caldecott Park to watch the coronation service on a giant screen, the weekend gives us all the opportunity to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III together."