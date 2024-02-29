Local care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester's Big Bingo Bonanza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural Barchester Big Bingo Bonanza took place on 27th February 2024 when Overslade House Care Home got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Violeta Baesu said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”

Joyce, resident at Overslade House Care Home said: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!” Joyce and Doreen were our lucky winners today.

Joyce and Doreen our lucky Bingo Bonanza winners