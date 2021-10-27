Locally-based charity taking over Warwick market this weekend

A locally-based charity will be taking over Warwick market this weekend.

Safeline, which helps and supports those affected by sexual abuse and rape, is taking over Warwick Market on Saturday (October 30) from 9am to 3pm.

The purpose is to raise awareness of Safeline and the work that it does in and around the local area

Safeline, with CJ's Events Warwickshire will be taking over Warwick market this week. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

There will be live music including from Dhol Blasters from Coventry, Thom Kirkpatrick, the Rock Choir (made up of members from Leamington, Kenilworth and Stratford) Coventry Festival Band.

Safeline will also have two stalls – a tombola and a market stall selling craft packs donated by Ella’s Toy Shop from Stow on the Wold, Halloween costumes donated by Tesco in Warwick, Stratford and Coventry, as well as a market traders’ raffle.

Morrisons in Leamington will also be there promoting its food bank collections.

The Mayor of Stratford will also be at the market playing table tennis for Safeline where people can play against him.

Many of Warwick’s shops and market traders will also have Safeline collection tins and balloons and the Coffee Tavern and Dough and Brew will be actively encouraging their customers to support Safeline

Welcombe Radio will be there on the day playing music and introducing the acts.

A spokesperson from Safeline: "We have been working all the way through lockdown and referrals for our services have shot through the roof.

"We are wanting to let everyone locally, and beyond, know that Safeline are here and always have been.

"We are proud to be working in partnership with CJs Events Warwick in taking over Warwick Market for the day – alongside the regular market traders, Safeline will be there raising awareness of all the services that we offer