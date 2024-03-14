London recording studio gets a new lease of life in Kenilworth
A London recording studio has been given a new lease of life in Kenilworth.
The Esmono Sound Booth at Abbey End Studio in the Kenilworth Centre was previously housed at Ladbroke Studios in London and has a history of hosting celebrities including actor and comedian Mark Gatiss, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma and The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis.
It was also used in the production of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld in Audio, a Doctor Who audio drama and much more.
The booth can now be used to broadcast Radio Abbey and is available for hire for a range of recordings from podcasts to audio drama and music.
The Kenilworth Centre has also partnered with SAE in Leamington to create a pathway to work opportunities in the audio industry,
Richard Peirson, regional operations manager for SAE Institute UK, said: “Access to facilities like Abbey End Studio, made possible through partnerships like the one between The Kenilworth Centre and SAE Leamington, is important for community development nurturing creative talents but also provides a tangible gateway for the young people to progress with potential career pathways or access to further and higher education.
“Our collaboration helps in shaping vibrant creative communities, fostering skills, and opening doors to exciting career opportunities, ultimately contributing to the overall enrichment of the creative industries in the area.”