Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A London recording studio has been given a new lease of life in Kenilworth.

The Esmono Sound Booth at Abbey End Studio in the Kenilworth Centre was previously housed at Ladbroke Studios in London and has a history of hosting celebrities including actor and comedian Mark Gatiss, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma and The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also used in the production of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld in Audio, a Doctor Who audio drama and much more.

The Esmono Sound Booth at Abbey End Studio in the Kenilworth Centre. Pictures supplied.

The booth can now be used to broadcast Radio Abbey and is available for hire for a range of recordings from podcasts to audio drama and music.

The Kenilworth Centre has also partnered with SAE in Leamington to create a pathway to work opportunities in the audio industry,

Richard Peirson, regional operations manager for SAE Institute UK, said: “Access to facilities like Abbey End Studio, made possible through partnerships like the one between The Kenilworth Centre and SAE Leamington, is important for community development nurturing creative talents but also provides a tangible gateway for the young people to progress with potential career pathways or access to further and higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad